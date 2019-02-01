Couple facing multiple charges of possessing child porn in Volusia County, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fl. - Two people were charged with multiple counts in connection to child pornography in Ormond Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation into the behavior of 50-year-old Patrick Stephens and his 54-year-old wife Toni Zorda initally began in November 2018.
Detectives were able to conduct a search of the couple's home in December where officials found over 2,300 sexually explicit photos and videos of girls between the ages of 5 and 12-years-old.
Stephens is charged with three counts of possessing photos and videos depicting sexual performance of a child and failure to register as a sex offender, according to officials. He was already in custody on previous charges of failing to register as a sex offender and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Zorda faces 30 counts of possessing child porn.
Additional charges are possible as detectives continue their investigation.
