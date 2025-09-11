Local

Court rules Florida can ban non-residents and non-citizens from collecting ballot signatures

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee (Denis Tangney Jr/OBJ)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal appeals court has reinstated part of Florida’s new election law, siding with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

The law, which bans non-Florida residents and non-U.S. citizens from collecting signatures for ballot initiatives, had previously been blocked by a lower court judge who deemed it a violation of political speech.

In a 2-to-1 decision, the appeals court ruled that the restriction does not limit free speech and can be enforced while the legal battle continues.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read