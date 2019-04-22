Court to determine if man accused of killing wife in Delaney Park qualifies for public defender

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of killing his wife in their Delaney Park home is without an attorney.
David Tronnes is accused of murdering his wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes in their home last year.
Related Headlines
A judge granted a request by his attorney to withdraw from the defense, citing a confidential conflict of interest.
This brings up the issue of whether Tronnes can pay for his defense or if he qualifies for a public defender.
Prosecutors requested an additional hearing to determine whether Tronnes qualifies, believing financial transactions investigators uncovered indicates he does not.
“There has been a lot of evidence of moving of monies between entities,” said Ryan Vescio, prosecutor.
The state contends that traffic includes nearly a dozen bank accounts and an LLC Tronnes created weeks before his indictment.
Prosecutors are also working to verify newly discovered accounts in Canada and the state of the Copeland home Tronnes shared with his late wife.
The return of additional financial subpoenas is expected this week.
“Our best estimation is that the total amount of finances in play is somewhere in the realm of about $750,000, which would very clearly make Mr. Tronnes not indigent,” said Vescio.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}