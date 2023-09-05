Rollover trailer crash causes traffic backup on I-4 West in Volusia County

3:40 p.m. Update:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said that based on initial evidence, the crash happened around 2:22 p.m. on I-4 westbound at Mile Marker 113 in Deltona.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on I-4 hauling a trailer, while a Hyundai Genesis was traveling in the inside lane of I-4.

Investigators said it is unclear why the Chevrolet driver lost control of the car and collided with the Hyundai.

Because of the impact, the trailer overturned.

According to a news release, the driver of the Chevrolet is a 46-year-old man from Bunnell, and the Hyundai is a 68-year-old woman from Ormond Beach.

FHP said both drivers were not taken to the hospital and stayed at the scene.

All lanes of I-4 westbound at Mile Marker 113 are blocked.

Read: Man accused of accidentally shooting man, 5-year-old boy in Casselberry

Previous story:

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a rollover crash has blocked a portion of Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol is cautioning drivers to be aware of the traffic backed up before Mile Marker 111 and Saxon Boulevard.

Troopers said drivers should plan to take an alternative route.

Read: FHP: 15-year-old who ran stop sign, caused crash that killed 4 did not have a learner’s permit

Emergency vehicles are responding to the scene on I-4 East, just before Mile Marker 113.

Channel 9 has contacted FHP for more information about the crash and is waiting to hear back.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News and check back to this story for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group