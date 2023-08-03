Crash causes water main break in Longwood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters said a crash caused a water main break in Longwood on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said the crash happened after 1 p.m. at Wekiva Springs Lane/Wekiva Springs Road.

One person was hospitalized following the crash.

Firefighters said deputies were on scene to direct traffic and the water department worked to shut off the water.

Wekiva Springs Ln/Wekiva Springs Rd in Longwood vehicle crash and there was a water main break. One patient transported. @SeminoleSO on scene for traffic and water dept on scene to assess and water now shut off. pic.twitter.com/eI4Yodctju — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 3, 2023

