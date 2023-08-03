Local

Crash causes water main break in Longwood

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Longwood crash Seminole County firefighters said a crash caused a water main break in Longwood on Thursday afternoon. (WFTV.com News Staff)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters said a crash caused a water main break in Longwood on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said the crash happened after 1 p.m. at Wekiva Springs Lane/Wekiva Springs Road.

One person was hospitalized following the crash.

Firefighters said deputies were on scene to direct traffic and the water department worked to shut off the water.

