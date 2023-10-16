Crash closes section of SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash has most of the eastbound lanes of SR-408 closed Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:13 a.m. near Rouse Road.

Several first responders are on scene and it is unclear how many vehicles are involved.

As of 5 a.m., Orlando police have two left lanes of eastbound 408 closed for a crash investigation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information on the crash and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

