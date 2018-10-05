  • Crash involving deputy shuts down US-192 in Osceola County

    By: Monique Valdes

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A five-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser shut down US-192 in Osceola County. 

    The crash was reported on US-192 and Lindsfield Boulevard in the Four Corners area Friday morning. 

    Pictures from the scene showed the front of a deputy’s cruiser mangled and four other vehicles with damage. 

    No other details were released. 

