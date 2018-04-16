Crash on SR 408 backs up traffic for miles in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash on State Road 408 west of mile marker 15 near Semoran Boulevard has slowed traffic for drivers Monday morning.
The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. and has blocked the right two lanes, but traffic is at a near standstill.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
