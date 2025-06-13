Creek debris removal aims to improve stormwater management in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, crews with Winter Springs will start removing debris from five creeks throughout the city.

The project aim to help improve stormwater flow throughout the city.

This is thanks in part to a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Services. Under that grant, the Natural Resources Conservation Services will provide up to 100% of the total cost as part of city’s Hurricane Milton recovery efforts.

The project will start at Sheoah Creek, followed by Gee, No Name, Little Howell and Bear creeks.

The project is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group