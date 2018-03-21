  • Crews battle apartment fire in Kissimmee

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An apartment fire shut down roads in Kissimmee, police said. 

    The Kissimmee Police Department said on Twitter that Donegan Avenue is closed between John Young Parkway and Thacker avenue. 

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area. 

    Officials with the Kissimmee Fire Department said the two-alarm fire broke out at the Goldelm at Valencian apartments on Donegan Avenue. 

    Eights units were affected, officials said. 

     

     

    No injuries have been reported. 

    Firefighters have most of the fire knocked down. 

    They responded to the complex shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates. 


     

