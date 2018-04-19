Crews battle fire at Winter Park apartment building

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Crews were working to put out a fire at a Winter Park apartment building Thursday afternoon.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of a building on Hiddenwalk Drive near Summerwalk Square and University Boulevard.
Firefighters at the scene said nobody was hurt and the blaze appears to have started inside a bedroom.
They said one unit was affected.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}