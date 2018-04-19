  • Crews battle fire at Winter Park apartment building

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - Crews were working to put out a fire at a Winter Park apartment building Thursday afternoon. 

    Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of a building on Hiddenwalk Drive near Summerwalk Square and University Boulevard. 

    Firefighters at the scene said nobody was hurt and the blaze appears to have started inside a bedroom. 

    They said one unit was affected.

    No other details were released. 

