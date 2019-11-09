Crews battle house fire in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said crews battled a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Orlando.
Officials said no one was in the home and they were able to put out the fire.
No other details were released.
Channel 9 is sending a crew to gather more information.
#WorkingFire— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 9, 2019
2ndSt,Taft/Units on scene fully involved house fire. No occupants reported. Fire knocked down extensive overhaul at this time.
