Crews battle abandoned house fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue said an abandoned house caught fire Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on 104 Mileham Drive, near Old Winter Garden Road, around 10:20 a.m.

Officials said the fire led to a collapse of the structure.

There were no reported injuries or transports.

Read: Have you seen her? Woman missing after possible carjacking in Seminole County, deputies say

Orange County Fire Rescue crews were able to put out the fire and get everyone safely out.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Crews battle house fire in Orange County Firefighters arrived at the home on 104 Mileham Drive, near Old Winter Garden Road, around 10:20 a.m. Friday (Orange County Fire Rescue /Orange County Fire Rescue)

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group