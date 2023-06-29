Crews battle mobile home fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — A family is displaced after a mobile home fire in Ocala, the Marion County Fire Rescue said.

According to a release, firefighters received reports of a house fire at 6221 SW 57th Court around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

A 911 caller said a mobile home was on fire near the carport.

Read: 6 teens charged for theft of car involved in Orange County fatal crash

Fire officials said that 90% of the mobile home was involved in the fire when crews arrived at the scene.

Marion County firefighters made a primary and secondary sweep of the house but found nothing.

Read: ‘Retaliation’: Daytona Beach police chief says recent shooting cases are related

Crews were able to put out the fire and stayed on the scene.

Investigators said there were no reported injuries, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire marshal will continue to investigate the cause of the fire, which is still unknown.

See a map of the scene below:

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group