  • Crews battling fire near Lake Monroe, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    DeBARY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said crews are battling a house fire on the 200 block of Dirsken Drive near Lake Monroe.

    Channel 9 is working to find out more about the fire and whether anyone was hurt. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories