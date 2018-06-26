Crews clean up oil spill in Port Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Cleanup crews are dealing with an oil spill in Port Canaveral.
A 42,000-ton crude oil tanker started leaking oil into the port Tuesday morning.
The New Constellation is docked on the north side of the port near the middle turning basin.
The leak has been secured and the Coast Guard is investigating the situation.
It’s still not known how much oil spilled into the water.
Coast Guard officials said the sea port activated its emergency plan and is using a private company that utilizes an emergency management team.
Barricades were used to try to contain the oil which appeared to be flowing under the dock.
Some local fisherman in the area expressed concerns about fish and other wildlife in the area, but port officials said there were no environmental concerns.
They also said a spill in the port is rare.
It’s not clear when the cleanup could be finished.
