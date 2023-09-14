Crews to install safety improvements at intersection where grandmother, 3 children killed in crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming less than two weeks after a crash that killed an Osceola County grandmother and her three grandchildren.

Crews are expected to begin work Thursday at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Road to install new safety measures.

A memorial for the victims still stands at the site where they lost their lives.

Osceola County crews are supposed to add two more stop signs to make the intersection an all-way stop.

Deputies said the crash was caused by an unlicensed 15-year-old who was driving.

Since the crash, there has been a public outcry for safety improvements at this intersection.

