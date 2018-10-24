Crews put out fire at home near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A fire broke out at a home just outside the Winter Park city limits late Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said that when they got to the home on Karolina Avenue, it was fully engulfed in flames.
Pictures from tonight’s house fire on Karolina Ave. pic.twitter.com/xHMVIVJiS0— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 24, 2018
They said no one was home when the fire broke out.
Crews had the fire knocked down by 10 p.m.
No other details were released.
Neighbor Amie Breedlove sent me this video of the house fire on Karolina Ave in Winter Park. She said she heard a boom that sounded like a loud car door slam, then looked out her window and saw these flames. Fire is out now. pic.twitter.com/ZpRmBMbmZe— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) October 24, 2018
