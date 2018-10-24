  • Crews put out fire at home near Winter Park

    By: Monique Valdes

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A fire broke out at a home just outside the Winter Park city limits late Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    Firefighters said that when they got to the home on Karolina Avenue, it was fully engulfed in flames. 

     

     

    They said no one was home when the fire broke out. 

    Crews had the fire knocked down by 10 p.m. 

    No other details were released. 

     

     

