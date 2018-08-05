Crews search Windermere lake for man who fell from boat

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Rescue crews are searching for a man who fell into a Windermere lake and didn’t resurface Sunday afternoon, officials said.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Windermere police officers arrived at Lake Down around 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a man in his 30s falling from a boat into the water.
Multiple crews began searching the lake for the man.
Officials have not identified the man who fell into the water or said how he fell.
