Crews work to repair water main break in south DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - A water main break in south DeLand has city officials warning nearby businesses that they may be without water while crews work to repair it.
The line was apparently struck by a contractor doing work Tuesday near the intersection of Woodland Boulevard and Orange Camp Road, city officials said.
Crews are working to fix the line, but city officials said it could take "some time."
While the work is ongoing, city officials said it is likely that businesses in that area may not have water.
The intersection is partially closed to northbound traffic attempting to turn onto Orange Camp Road while crews work to repair the water main.
The eastbound lane of Orange Camp Road is also closed, city officials said.
