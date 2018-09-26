Crime summit results show homicide numbers in Orlando, Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County had 34 homicides this year, which is six more than this time last year, Sheriff Jerry Demings said Wednesday during a crime summit.
Demings said that in many cases, the homicides were drug-related. He also said more people are giving information to help detectives.
The crime summit took place at the Rosen Centre on International Drive.
Demings admitted that violent crime has slightly increased, but he also said that it has decreased within the last 10 years.
For instance, in 2008, there were 74 homicides in unincorporated Orange County, and last year there were 42.
Demings said new technology is helping the fight against crime.
The growing community has become a challenge for deputies.
“Growth itself. We are the No. 1 growth community in this state, in terms of population. We were No. 1 in the nation for tourist visits. All of that creates additional challenges for us to keep our community safe,” Demings said.
Demings said the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of hiring 75 school resource officers.
Orlando police Chief John Mina said there have been 37 homicides this year, which is 12 more than last year.
