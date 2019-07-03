  • Crowds expected to surge for Red, Hot and Boom celebration in Altamonte Springs

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Organizers expect more than 175,000 people will attend Wednesday night’s Red Hot and Boom celebration at Crane’s Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

    A large crowd was already gathered at the main stage early Wednesday afternoon before the fireworks are set to launch at 9:30 p.m.

    As the crowds keep growing, so do the challenges with parking.

    "If you go on our website on altamonte.org and click on the Red Hot and Boom link, they'll give you maps on there where to park,” said Officer Michelle Sosa, with the Altamonte Springs Police Department. “Altamonte Mall is one of the areas where you can park and surrounding areas."

    With the crowds and the steamy temperatures, organizers stress the importance of staying hydrated.

    "It's Florida and it's July, so drink lots of water, bring some sunscreen,” said Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz. “We're gonna have water and food all day long for you."

    Among this year's headliners will be Max, Asher Angel and Dean Lewis.

    There will be some 200 police officers on security duty.

    As usual, when the fireworks are over, traffic will be heavy, so organizers are asking visitors to be patient when leaving.

     

