Crowds expected to surge for Red, Hot and Boom celebration in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Organizers expect more than 175,000 people will attend Wednesday night’s Red Hot and Boom celebration at Crane’s Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.
A large crowd was already gathered at the main stage early Wednesday afternoon before the fireworks are set to launch at 9:30 p.m.
Related Headlines
As the crowds keep growing, so do the challenges with parking.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Dangerous heat' advisory as heat index could reach 112 degrees in Central Florida
- Massive holes swallow multiple trucks outside Orange County business, deputies say
- Deputies: Bicyclist who died of brain injury dirty, bloody when she sought help at hotel
- Firework safety tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
"If you go on our website on altamonte.org and click on the Red Hot and Boom link, they'll give you maps on there where to park,” said Officer Michelle Sosa, with the Altamonte Springs Police Department. “Altamonte Mall is one of the areas where you can park and surrounding areas."
With the crowds and the steamy temperatures, organizers stress the importance of staying hydrated.
"It's Florida and it's July, so drink lots of water, bring some sunscreen,” said Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz. “We're gonna have water and food all day long for you."
Among this year's headliners will be Max, Asher Angel and Dean Lewis.
There will be some 200 police officers on security duty.
As usual, when the fireworks are over, traffic will be heavy, so organizers are asking visitors to be patient when leaving.
Crowds are packing Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs to celebrate Independence Day one day early. Live coverage from “Red, Hot and Boom” on #WFTVat6 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/EFumgS6HYA— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) July 3, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}