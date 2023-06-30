Crowds, staffing shortages could plague millions traveling to celebrate July 4th in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Data shows more than 2.8 million Floridians will travel around 50 miles or more between Friday and July 4th.

And wherever people end up, staffing shortages may be a problem they face.

Channel 9 spoke with the American Hotel and Lodging Association about the roughly 100,000 open positions at hotels across the country.

“Pre-pandemic levels” is a term used to measure travel and tourism since 2021.

AAA says this extended July 4th holiday will break records, and Orlando is one of the top destinations.

Data shows there are more than 2,000 open hotel jobs in the Orlando right now that need to be filled.

A national survey and found 75% of hotels are increasing employee wages, 64% are offering greater flexibility with hours, and 36% are expanding benefits. However, 87% say they are still unable to fill open positions.

Last year, hotel guests spent more than $69 billion in destinations across the state, and Florida hotels generated nearly $6.9 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue.

