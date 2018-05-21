  • CSI tech fired after stealing drugs from dead people, Escambia County officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Escambia County Sheriff's Office crime scene technician was arrested on charges of stealing drugs from dead people, officials said.

     

    Christine Rollins was arrested Friday after investigators said she had been stealing narcotics belonging to the deceased from the evidence building.

     

    She was charged with trafficking hydrocodone, trafficking oxycodone, petty theft, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

     

    Rollins, 41, was later fired from her job.

     

    She is being held on $72,100 bail.

     

