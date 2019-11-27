0 Culinary students cater affordable Thanksgiving meals for Central Floridians

ORLANDO, Fla. - After hours spent in the kitchen crafting more than 50 Thanksgiving dinners, culinary students will spend Wednesday packing those meals and handing them out to the community.

The meals are part of Second Harvest Food Bank's "Catering for Good" program.

The program allows culinary students to perfect their craft, while also providing affordable holiday meals for Central Floridians.

Rose Marie Mcloye is heading into her seventh week as a culinary training student. She said the program is a win-win.

"This program is not only giving to me, but it's giving to others," Mcloye said.

A family of eight can have a complete turkey dinner with all of the fixings for $85 - averaging about 10 dollars a person.

Mcloye said knowing she is helping and to feed others means everything, because she's helping her daughter too.

"This is for me and her. It's to change our life," she said.

Every dollar spent on the catered meals helps Mcloye and her fellow classmates learn in the very same kitchen as part of a 16-week program.

"I can tell you there's no overhead taken out of that, there's not extra dollars coming out of that money. Whatever we didn't spend on the food and the fixings to be able to prepare this meal is going to fund that culinary training program," said Dan Samuels, with Second Harvest Food Bank.

For some students, the opportunity is taking them out of poverty.

Mcloye said it is allowing her to live out her dream.

"I've always wanted to be a chef. My background is real estate. But this is my passion," she said.

Requirements to participate in the culinary training program are based on income, and the ability to show up and be present for the whole course. That includes offering students a case worker to help them get on the right path.

"Our culinary training program is often times thought of giving people a hand up," Samuels said. "So many folks are going through the cycle of poverty. They are making many minimum wages and barely able to make ends meet. That's a really big challenge here in Central Florida."

Over five years, he said 321 students have graduated from the program, going on to continued education of finding work in the culinary world.

While you can't order meals for Thanksgiving anymore, the program will be offering the same affordable option for Christmas. They will be posting that menu in just a few days.

The menu, as well as additional information about the culinary program, can be found by clicking here.

