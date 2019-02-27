0 Cursive letter leads police to arrest man for allegedly stalking teenage girl

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Oviedo police say a letter written in cursive helped them make an arrest in a stalking case that lasted for more than a year.

David Claudio, 44, is accused of harassing the teenage daughter of a family friend.

Oviedo police say Claudio sent the girl love letters. At first, the family thought they came from a classmate because they were signed “Jonathan.”

The girl’s parents told police in September that she received a letter that was written in cursive.

According to police, the parents thought the letter was odd because “most juveniles do not write in cursive as it is not taught in most schools.”

The girl’s family told police that Claudio was acting strangely, reporting they noticed his “work van parked on their street” when the teen would walk to school.

Claudio’s father told Channel 9 on Wednesday that his son works for Spectrum and is frequently in that area.

“He’s a good boy,” said Claudio’s father, who did not want to give his name to Channel 9. “He’s known the family for 10 years. I don’t know what the hell’s wrong with the mother and father.”

The girl’s parents also told police that Claudio would stop by the house unannounced to deliver gifts.

They told police they have surveillance video of him dropping off presents in December.

According to a police report, Claudio “confessed to sending the letters and that he was in love” with the girl.

The girl is now 15 years old, police said.

Police said the letters were not sexual in nature.

Claudio appeared in Seminole County court Wednesday, where his bond was set at $5,000.

