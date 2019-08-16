Customs processing outage affects airports nationwide, including OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport was among the airports affected by a nationwide outage of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's processing systems Friday, officials said.
The system went down at about 3:15 p.m., airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell told Channel 9.
Officials said the federal agency used a slower backup system in the meantime.
"Seven international flights arrived during the outage," Fennell said. "Passengers may have experienced minor processing delays during this time. The primary computer system has since returned to service."
Orlando Sanford International Airport said it was unaffected by the outage.
