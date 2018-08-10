  • CUTE! Smitten firefighters decide to adopt kittens found outside Orlando station

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando firefighters became smitten with four tiny kittens they found abandoned in Lake Nona.

     

    The firefighters found the weeks-old kittens Thursday outside Station 14, officials said.

     

     “We are happy to announce two firefighters have adopted all four in pairs,” the Orlando Fire Department tweeted.

