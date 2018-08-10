CUTE! Smitten firefighters decide to adopt kittens found outside Orlando station

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando firefighters became smitten with four tiny kittens they found abandoned in Lake Nona.
The firefighters found the weeks-old kittens Thursday outside Station 14, officials said.
“We are happy to announce two firefighters have adopted all four in pairs,” the Orlando Fire Department tweeted.
Only weeks old kittens were found abandoned outside of Station 14 in Lake Nona yesterday. We are happy to announce two firefighters have adopted all four in pairs. pic.twitter.com/j06bwTUoWK— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) August 10, 2018
