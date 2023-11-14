Damp, drizzly day around Central Florida on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologist Brian Shields said Tuesday will bring more cloudy, drizzly weather, and shower chances reach 60% across Central Florida.

Along the coast, expect breezy conditions with rough seas with temperatures in the high 70s.

Central Florida will see a better chance of rain and storms beginning Thursday as a subtropical system develops in the Caribbean that will bring moisture through Florida into Friday.

But the weekend looks perfect as you plan the pre-Thanksgiving holiday festivities.

