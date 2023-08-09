‘Dangerous heat’: Excessive heat warnings remain in effect throughout Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Excessive heat warnings will remain in effect throughout Central Florida Wednesday.

In Orlando, temperatures are expected to reach 98 degrees with a heat index as high as 115.

“This is dangerous heat,” Channel 9 Meteorologist Brian Shields said. “Historic…even by our standards.”

Above-average temperatures in the middle to high 90s are forecast to continue into early next week.

Rain chances are low Wednesday with the possibility of some isolated storms into the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures are expected to remain in the high 70s to low 80s.

The Florida Department of Health is urging residents to take the necessary precautions and follow all safety measures during the heat advisory to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies.

Those precautions include drinking plenty of water and avoiding beverages that can lead to dehydration, like alcohol or caffeinated drinks.

The best protection from the heat is avoiding it altogether. Residents are urged to avoid long exposure to direct sunlight and spend time in air-conditioned environments.

Tuesday was officially the hottest day of the year so far for Central Florida.

The National Weather Service said temperatures in Orlando had reached 99 degrees, breaking the old record-high temperature of 98 degrees for that date, last set in 1987.

