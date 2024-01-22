Data shows an increase in young people getting cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — This afternoon, a scary diagnosis is becoming more common.

Researchers say data shows more young people are getting cancer.

A new report by the American Cancer Society shows that increase in people under 50.

Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths in men and the second in women.

For comparison, in the late 90s it was ranked the fourth leading cause of death for men and women.

The report data predicts there will be about 2 million new cancer cases this year and about 600,000 deaths.

