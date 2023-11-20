Data shows there are 680K more Republicans registered to vote in Florida than Democrats

ORLANDO, Fla. — New state data shows there are now 680,000 more registered Republican voters in Florida than Democrats.

The Republican party had more than 5.1 million registered voters as of Oct. 31.

The Democratic party had more than 4.4 million.

Nearly 4 million voters are registered without party affiliation or with a third party.

Right now, Republicans hold all statewide offices and a majority of the state’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.

