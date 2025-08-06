Daughter of wheelchair hit-and-run victim speaks out for the first time

ORLANDO, Fla. — The daughter of a man killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run is speaking out for the first time. She mentioned he was in a wheelchair while trying to cross the street and that he had only one leg.

“I’m heartbroken and shocked.” Naomi Castro wants to know who hit and killed her father Pedro Castro, as he crossed a street in a wheelchair.

It happened on Sunday at around 9pm. “I don’t understand how someone could just hurt someone that way, especially that way with no mercy, no compassion.”

Florida Highway Patrol released a video too graphic to show in full. Investigators say someone hit 48-year-old Pedro as he was crossing Semoran Blvd near Colonial; he wasn’t in a crosswalk.

Naomi hopes someone saw something and reports it. “Catch the person who did this to my father. He didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this.”

Naomi says her father was a funny and compassionate person who grew up here. He later became a chef, but recently faced some hard times as his health declined.

“He was sick, so he couldn’t work, but prior to that he use to cook at all different restaurants.” She says growing up he was a wonderful father and recently called her with an uplifting message. “He was saying that he loved me and that he misses us and that he’s going to get better. “

Now the family is trying to raise money through a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. “Because it’s so tragic and so sudden I don’t have it right now.”

You can find the GoFundMe HERE.

She has a message for the driver in the dark colored sedan that killed her father. “Please come forward whoever you are and make things right for me and my family.”

Anyone who saw the hit and run on Sunday at 9pm, on Semoran and Colonial should call FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS

