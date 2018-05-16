0 Day 2: Amber Alert continues for Titusville teen pulled into SUV

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - It’s been nearly 24 hours since an Amber Alert was issued for a missing girl from Titusville.

A black female who appeared to be between 12 and 15 years old was last seen Tuesday between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., police said.

A man said his daughter saw a girl being pulled into a charcoal-colored SUV in the area of the 1600 block of Barna Avenue near Kings Court in Titusville, police said.

“From what my daughter (had) seen, the little girl got snatched by her hair into the car. It definitely doesn’t seem like it was parental, so I don’t know,” said Michael Henderson.

The witness said the teenager was wearing a green polo shirt and khaki pants. The possible victim has her hair in dreadlocks.

Rebecca Henderson said her daughter helped police create a composite sketch.

"She was kicking and screaming and fighting, trying to get out of that car," Rebecca Henderson said.

Authorities do not have a tag number for the SUV but did say the SUV is a newer model with a tire on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Titusville police at 321-264-7800 or 911.

No other details have been released.

Police have not received any reports of a missing teen. WFTV has received viewer tips of a teen girl missing from Titusville, but police have not confirmed if that teen is connected to the Amber Alert.

Five criteria have to be met before the Florida Department of Law Enforcement can issue an Amber Alert.

The missing person must be under the age of 18. There has to be evidence of an abduction There has to be evidence the person’s life is in danger. Investigators need a detailed description of the missing person, an abductor or a vehicle. Local law enforcement must recommend the activation of an Amber Alert.

