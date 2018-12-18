  • Day care worker hit by stray bullet at Orlando prep academy, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A day care worker was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday at a prep academy in Orlando, authorities said.

     

    Deputies said the woman was sitting outside the day care building at the Scholar's Prep Academy on South Ivey Lane when she was hit by the bullet.

     

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that two cars were involved in a shooting at the northwest corner of Gore Street and Ivey Lane when one of the bullets struck the woman.

    The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. 

     

    A news release said that “one of the parties involved has made contact with law enforcement and is cooperating, so far.”

     

    No further information was given. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.  


