0 Dayton, Ohio, shooting: Suspect and 9 others dead, 16 wounded in city's Oregon District

DAYTON, OHIO - A shooting has left multiple people dead and several wounded in Dayton, Ohio according to police. The incident occurred early Sunday at or near Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street in the city's Oregon District, authorities said.

Update 4:19 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Ten people are confirmed dead, including the shooter, and at least 16 have been wounded in the shooting near Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street, Dayton police Lt. Col. Matt Carper said.

Police are trying to identify the suspect, who was shot to death by Dayton police officers, he said. As far as police know, there was only the one suspect, he said.

Police also are trying to determine what motivated the shooter, who Carper said used a long gun with multiple rounds.

There were officers on regular patrol in the Oregon District, which he called a very popular and usually safe section of the city.

There was "a very short timeline of violence" because the officers were on their regular patrols of the district. "We're very fortunate for that," he said. "We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly," Carper said.

Several area police departments responded to a "Signal 99" broadcast asking for all available police to respond to the district. Agents with the FBI and ATF are on scene as well.

Carper said the police department has opened the Convention Center, which is near the Oregon District, for family members and friends who were disconnected from their family members and friends during the shooting.

For people who have questions about friends or loved ones, or have information that could help police, Carper said they should call 937-225-6217.

A man identifying himself as Jeff, who said he is a bouncer at an establishment next door to Ned Peppers, said he was 20 feet from the gunman and saw the muzzle flashes.

"He damaged our city," said Jeff, who asked that his last name not be used.

Update 3:54 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Liz Long, Kettering Health Network spokeswoman, said the hospital has received victims from the shooting, but they have no information on numbers or patient conditions yet, as their focus is on treating the patients.

Update 2:59 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Sources are telling WHIO that there are at least 10 people dead and an unknown number of wounded. The TV station is working to confirm some eyewitness accounts that a person who was denied entry into the bar opened fire.

Update 2:24 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Police scanner traffic has indicated that there may be as many as seven people dead, and police are searching for a second possible shooter that may have left the area in a dark-colored Jeep, WHIO reported.

Update 2:12 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: Police and medic scanner traffic indicate that a triage area has been established in the Oregon District, and police are checking the bars in the area for any additional shooting victims, according to WHIO.

Medics are reporting critical patients in the area.

Initial reports also indicate that medics are directing "walking wounded" to Grandview and Kettering hospitals.

Original report: Police in Dayton, Ohio, are responding to a report of an active shooter in the area of East Fifth Street in the Oregon District.

Initial reports indicate multiple people shot, and medics are responding to the area. Reports also indicate that a shooter is down.

