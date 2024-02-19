Daytona 500, Xfinity Series races to start after nonstop rain this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nonstop rain from Saturday to Monday put the breaks on racing this weekend.

Because of this, the Daytona 500 will now begin at 4 p.m. Monday, with the Xfinity Series to start after at 9 p.m.

This is the first doubleheader in the Daytona 500′s history.

While some race fans were disappointed by the postponement, most said it gave them the opportunity to spot their favorite drivers around town.

“Made up with seeing all the drivers out in public and realizing that they are human too, they gotta eat, they have fun with their families,” said fan Troy Samero.

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher also pointed to the positive impact the extra day had on the area’s business community.

“I heard from a lot of restaurants, a lot of bars, a lot of hotels that the backyard was the big winner yesterday of you know, 101,500 seats were sold and all those guests were looking for something fun to do,” said Kelleher.

He wasn’t thrilled about pushing the race back but said it had to be done.

“There was no opportunity to get a jet dryer out on the track, let alone race cars. So it was a tough decision but also an easy decision because we knew it was going to rain all day and the last thing we wanted to do was bring our race fans out to stand in the rain all day,” said Kelleher.

