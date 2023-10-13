Daytona Beach fire battles overnight garage fire on Margaritaville Avenue

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department battled a garage fire early Friday morning along Margaritaville Avenue.

Fire officials said they responded to 236 Margaritaville Ave. for reports of a fire.

According to officials, the fire started with a golf cart in the garage.

Firefighters kept the damage contained to the garage, and no injuries were reported.

The residents of the home were able to stay with family members in the area, according to Daytona Beach fire.

