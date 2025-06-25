Daytona Beach honors veterans and first responders with Independence Day ceremony and parade

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach is hosting a ceremony and parade to celebrate and honor veterans and first responders during its Independence Day festivities.

The ‘Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 316′ is organizing a ceremony at the Clock Tower in Daytona Beach, scheduled for next Friday at 9 AM.

This event will be followed by the city’s Independence Day parade on Main Street at 10 AM.

The ceremony and parade are initiatives by Daytona Beach to honor veterans and first responders for their contributions and sacrifices.

The event aims to bring the community together to celebrate Independence Day and pay tribute to those who have served the nation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group