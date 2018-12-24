Daytona Beach house fire being investigated as arson, firefighters say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach firefighters said a man intentionally set his home on fire Sunday night.
Firefighters said Melvin Weaver and his wife were in the home on Cassin Avenue when they said Weaver allegedly set the fire. Both of them were able to exit without injury.
The home was engulfed by flames Sunday night.
Weaver is in custody, and firefighters said they are investigating the fire as arson.
.@DBCops1 say Melvin Weaver intentionally set his home on fire with he and his wife inside. But escaped the fire unharmed pic.twitter.com/9JrRcf0Rzn— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 24, 2018
.@DaytonaBeachFD says man set a home on Cassin Ave a blaze. He and a woman inside the home managed to escape the flames. The man is in custody. No reason for the arson given pic.twitter.com/4CxvMqsFH1— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 24, 2018
