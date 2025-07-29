Daytona Beach launches after-school program for K-8 students

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach is now accepting registrations for its after-school program at the Schnebly Recreation Center, catering to children in grades K-8.

The program, located at 1101 N. Atlantic Ave, runs from school dismissal until 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, starting August 11 and continuing through May 28.

It offers a variety of activities including homework assistance, arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor games, and enriching educational activities.

The cost for the program is $905 per child for the school year, with monthly payment options available to ease the financial burden on families.

