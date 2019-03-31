Daytona Beach man arrested after deadly shooting, police say

A Daytona Beach man barricaded himself inside a home, leading to a standoff with police after a deadly shooting, police said.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Maple Street in Daytona Beach. According to police, a pizza deliveryman heard a fight between two people, followed by a gunshot.
Daytona Beach police said they found the victim outside the rear of the house in a wooded area with a gunshot wound to her head. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before pronouncing her dead, according to police.
The suspect, Craig Kendrick, ran into the house and barricaded himself inside, police said. Officers formed a perimeter around the house and SWAT officers and hostage negotiators were called to the scene.
According to police, the suspect did not respond to commands or allow any lines of communication to be established.
After deploying several canisters of tear gas into the house with no affect, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, bomb squad robot was used to make entry into the house, police said.
SWAT members then approached and detained the suspect without incident, according to police.
The defendant was arrested and charged with premeditated 1st degree Murder and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.
According to police, the victim and the defendant knew each other and the altercation escalated over his personal issues.
