Daytona Beach man beat, kicked dog for ‘acting aggressively,' police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach man has been arrested after a woman saw him beat and kick his dog, police said.
Dean Sullivan was taken into custody Tuesday at 227 Seabreeze Boulevard.
Related Headlines
Read: Early warning sign? More states consider animal abuser lists
A witness called police after she saw Sullivan sitting on the steps of her law office pulling his dog’s ears very hard and kicking the dog in the head with his foot, police said.
After Sullivan was done kicking the dog in the head, he began to kick the dog in the ribsn and when the dog tried to bite him, Sullivan pulled on its ears, police said.
Read: Dozens of animals taken from Florida home, woman charged
The witness said the dog cried for five minutes and when she confronted Sullivan he said, “This is my dog and I can do whatever the ‘expletive’ I want,” police said.
Sullivan said the dog had been acting aggressively.
Police said there were no visible signs of physical injuries on the dog.
The dog was turned over to Daytona Beach Animal Control.
Sullivan faces charges of animal cruelty.
Read: Family finds their dog poisoned by methamphetamine and cocaine
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}