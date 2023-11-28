Daytona Beach police search for man who robbed 7-Eleven at gunpoint

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

It happened early Saturday morning at the store on South Ridgewood Avenue, near the Daytona Beach Golf Club.

Officers said the man pulled out a gun and threatened an employee for money in the register before running off.

The man was last seen fleeing the scene going eastbound on Shady Place.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Daytona Beach police.

