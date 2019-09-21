Police say they have identified man involved in fatal stabbing at Daytona Beach gas station

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has identified and located the man it believes was involved in a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. But officials have not released his name.
Around 4:30 a.m., the Police Department said, officers arrived at a Citgo gas station at 600 West International Speedway Boulevard to find a man in his mid-20s suffering from a stab wound.
Officials said paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207.
