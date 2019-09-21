  • Police say they have identified man involved in fatal stabbing at Daytona Beach gas station

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has identified and located the man it believes was involved in a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. But officials have not released his name.

    READ: 2 dead after triple shooting at apartment complex, deputies say

    Related Headlines

    Around 4:30 a.m., the Police Department said, officers arrived at a Citgo gas station at 600 West International Speedway Boulevard to find a man in his mid-20s suffering from a stab wound. 

    Officials said paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

    Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories