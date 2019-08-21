Daytona Beach police searching for man who tried to lure a teen girl into car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said they are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl into his car.
Officers said it happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Seabreeze High School.
The teenager said she is on the cross-country team and was running around the neighborhood when a man in an SUV pulled up and started talking to her.
She told police the man asked her questions like where she goes to school, how old she is and if she would get into his car.
Officials said she ran away from the car and the man drove off into another direction.
The teenager ran back to school and told her coach, who reported the incident, according to police.
No other details were available.
.@DaytonaBchPD says a man tried to get a .@SeabreezeHS student go get in his SUV yesterday. She's on the cross country team and was running near Plaza & Halifax when she says the man pulled up asked her for her number & where she goes to school— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 21, 2019
