Daytona Beach police to share plans to fight against increase in gun violence

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach plan to share more details Wednesday after an increase in gun violence.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young will update the public on recent arrests, as well as measures being taken to make everyone safer.

Young plans to also explain how the department is working closely with other agencies.

Young is planning to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the gathering and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

