Daytona Beach and Varsity Spirit reach an agreement for 3 more years of competitions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Varsity Spirit announced Daytona Beach would continue to serve as the host city for the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer Championship for the next three years.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Ocean Center and Daytona Beach Bandshell will continue to host the world’s largest collegiate cheer and dance event.

WFTV reported in April that the decades-long partnership between Varsity Spirit and the City of Daytona Beach was in jeopardy.

Read: Negotiations with Daytona Beach leave college cheerleading competition’s future up in the air

“We had a meeting here, and we had a lot of important people in the meeting,” he said. “And I told them, ‘If you don’t want us, we will leave. but that’s not what we want to do.’”

Hotel availability has been an issue for years, and Hurricanes Ian and Nicole only made it worse, Boggs said.

Read: July 4, 2023: Which restaurants have freebies, deals on Independence Day?

The Plaza Hotel and Space, which typically provides more than 500 rooms for the event, hasn’t reopened yet.

The 2024 competition will also be the 28th year the cheer event will be held in Daytona Beach.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group