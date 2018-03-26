Daytona beachgoers grumble after posts to block beach driving behind Hard Rock put up

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County officials erected poles Monday that block the 410 feet of beach behind the Hard Rock Hotel from driving.
Though removing cars from the beach there was part of the agreement the developer made with the county, some feel it also signals the end of a long-standing tradition.
Mark Baker remembers visiting and driving on Daytona Beach when he was a kid. He said it’s something he passed down to his daughter when he had a family of his own.
“There are so many wonderful memories here,” he said.
But memories may be the only thing Baker will have now that the county has erected the poles blocking cars from driving on that 410-foot section of beach.
“It is a damned shame,” said Baker.
The developer built a nearby public parking lot in exchange for banning beach driving in the area behind the hotel.
