Daytona Boat Show cruises into central Florida this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s boat time!
A three-day boat show is taking place at the Ocean Center this weekend in Daytona Beach.
The Marine Industry Association of Central Florida is hosting the Daytona Boat Show from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, featuring 14 of Central Florida’s top boat dealers that represent dozens of manufacturers.
Event organizers said there would be approximately 300 boats on display.
Boat fans will see a variety of boats that fit any lifestyle, including Bowriders, center consoles, deck boats, flats boats, freshwater fishing boats, jet boats, pontoon boats, and more.
Tickets are $5 per car and can be purchased here or at the event.
Guests can attend the event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday, the show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
See a map of the location below:
