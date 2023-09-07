Daytona Boat Show cruises into central Florida this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s boat time!

A three-day boat show is taking place at the Ocean Center this weekend in Daytona Beach.

The Marine Industry Association of Central Florida is hosting the Daytona Boat Show from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, featuring 14 of Central Florida’s top boat dealers that represent dozens of manufacturers.

Event organizers said there would be approximately 300 boats on display.

Read: Family-friendly ‘Spooktacular’ returns Sept. 9 to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Boat fans will see a variety of boats that fit any lifestyle, including Bowriders, center consoles, deck boats, flats boats, freshwater fishing boats, jet boats, pontoon boats, and more.

Tickets are $5 per car and can be purchased here or at the event.

Guests can attend the event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday, the show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read: Fire crews rescue tiny kitten trapped in a storm drain near a Walmart

See a map of the location below:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group